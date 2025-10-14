Congress slams Modi govt after Trump calls Pak army chief his 'favourite'

The Congress party on Tuesday criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government following US President Donald Trump's remarks referring to the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, Asim Munir, as his "favorite."

In a post shared on X, Congress said, "Trump is calling Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir his 'favourite'. This is the same Asim Munir who orchestrated the killing of Indians. He plotted a terrorist attack on India."

The party further alleged that the incident reflects poorly on India's foreign policy, which it claimed has "completely fallen apart" under the Modi government. "Will Narendra Modi be able to oppose Trump's statement?" Congress questioned.

Trump's remarks came as he welcomed Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the stage to deliver an address during the Gaza peace summit in Egypt. Meanwhile, Munir was not present at the peace summit.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, while addressing the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt on Monday, expressed optimism that India and Pakistan "are going to live very nicely together," as he spoke about regional peace and cooperation. Highlighting his rapport with India's leadership, Trump said, "India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top and he has done a fantastic job. I think that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together," while addressing global leaders during the summit. His remarks came against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the two neighbours earlier this year.