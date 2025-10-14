Home / India News / TN man sends hoax bomb threat to Karnataka CM, dy CM homes, probe launched

TN man sends hoax bomb threat to Karnataka CM, dy CM homes, probe launched

The emails were sent from a particular ID to the Tamil Nadu DGP on October 11, following which officials of the Karnataka police were immediately alerted

Indian police
Representative Image: A special investigation team has also been formed to trace those behind such hoax emails | Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A probe has been launched to trace a man from Tamil Nadu who allegedly sent a hoax email recently threatening to blow up the residences of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, police said on Tuesday.

The emails were sent from a particular ID to the Tamil Nadu DGP on October 11, following which officials of the Karnataka police were immediately alerted and necessary precautionary measures were taken, they said.

The purported email from aarna.ashwinshekher@outlook.com claimed that four RDX devices and several IEDs had been planted at the residences of both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister and would be detonated remotely.

As per protocol, precautionary measures were initiated, and the Bengaluru police carried out combing operations at both residences with the bomb detection and disposal squad. However, after thorough checks, the emails were declared a hoax, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered by the police on their own against the sender of the purported email at Halasuru Gate police station under sections 351(4) (criminal intimidation) and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officer said.

The particular email ID has been tracked to a man from Tamil Nadu and efforts are on to nab the culprit. However, what we have observed is that in the past few months, we have repeatedly received such emails with similar threats and content, which later turn out to be hoax, he said.

A special investigation team has also been formed to trace those behind such hoax emails. Further investigation is underway, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Haryana IPS officer 'suicide': Rahul Gandhi meets Puran Kumar's family

LIVE news: WHO warns against 3 cough syrups in India after children's deaths in Madhya Pradesh

IMD forecasts colder winter across India this year due to La Nina

Paras Defence signs MoU with Israel's Cielo for inertial solutions

4-storey chemical factory in Indore gutted in fire, no casualties reported

Topics :Tamil NaduBomb Threat CallsHoax bomb callKarnataka

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story