India adds 5.7 million active mobile users in October as Jio leads growth

India's active subscriber base rose sharply by 5.7 million in October, strongest show in five months, with Jio leading the pack with gains at 3.9 million, according to various analyst reports that crunched TRAI recent data.

In its report, Jefferies said strong subscriber momentum for calender 2025 (year till date) and rising data penetration bode well for average revenue per user or ARPUs.

"During October, sector's active subscriber base rose by 5.7 million to 1,094 million - highest monthly addition in last 5 months. Active subscriber base grew by about 34 million during CYTD'25 - the highest in eight years," it said.