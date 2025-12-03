Retail price on all pan masala packs as new metrology rules take effect

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Department of Consumer Affairs has mandated that all pan masala packages, irrespective of size or weight, must display the Retail Sale Price (RSP) and other mandatory declarations under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

The amendment, notified through GSR 881(E), will come into force on February 1, 2026, an official statement said.

From that date, all manufacturers, packers and importers of pan masala must ensure full compliance.

The amendment removes the earlier exemption that allowed small packs of 10 grams or less to avoid certain declarations. Now, even these smaller packs must print the Retail Sale Price on their labels and display all declarations required under the 2011 rules.