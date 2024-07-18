India at UN calls for ceasefire in Gaza strip, urges release of hostages

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's Deputy Representative to the UN, R Ravindra, also underlined that India's developmental assistance to Palestine

United Nations
India at the United Nations has reiterated its call for an immediate and complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Bloomberg)
ANI Middle East
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 7:54 AM IST
India at the United Nations has reiterated its call for an immediate and complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and called for the release of the hostages without any conditions.

Delivering his remarks at the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) Open Debate on the Middle East on Wednesday, India's Deputy Representative to the UN, R Ravindra, also underlined that India's developmental assistance to Palestine, in various forms over the years, amounts close to USD 120 million.

"India was among the countries which strongly and unequivocally condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. We have also condemned the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. We have called for restraint, de-escalation and emphasized peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," he said

He urged adherence to international law and international humanitarian law under all circumstances.

"We reiterate the call for an immediate, full and complete ceasefire, safe, timely and sustained humanitarian assistance and unrestricted access to relief and essential humanitarian services in the Gaza Strip. In addition, we also call for immediate and unconditional release of all hostages," Ambassador R Ravindra said.

He also appreciated the role of countries like Qatar and Egypt for their continued engagement with the leadership of Israel and Palestine.

"We have consistently reiterated our position in all the relevant multilateral fora," he added.

India stands for peace and stability in the region. "It has been our longstanding position that we support a two-state solution that entails the establishment of a sovereign, viable and independent state of Palestine within recognized and mutually agreed borders, living side by side with Israel in peace. With due regard to the security needs of Israel, India was represented at the senior level at the International High-Level Conference on Urgent humanitarian response to Gaza held in Jordan last month," the Ambassador said.

"Our developmental assistance to Palestine in various forms over the years amounts close to USD 120 million, including USD 35 million as a contribution to UNRWA. India has been providing an annual contribution of USD 5 million since 2018 to UNRWA. We have already announced the disbursement of USD 2.5 million. The first trans of our annual contribution to UNRWA was transferred early this week on July 15, 2024," he added.

Concluding his remarks, he stated that India stands ready to continue its engagement with the region with an abiding faith in realizing the vision of sustained peace and stability in West Asia.


First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

