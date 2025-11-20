Home / India News / India calls Joint Crediting Mechanism key for equitable action at COP30

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said cooperative frameworks such as the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) strengthen global mitigation efforts while also aligning with the development

Addressing the session, Yadav underlined India's commitment to supporting SIDS in advancing clean energy pathways through ISA (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:37 AM IST
India has said the Joint Crediting Mechanism has emerged as an important instrument for driving equitable and scalable global climate action; has the potential to accelerate advanced low-carbon technologies, and can support New Delhi's emission targets.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said cooperative frameworks such as the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) strengthen global mitigation efforts while also aligning with the development priorities of nations like India.

Mechanisms such as the JCM represent a significant approach in strengthening efforts for climate action while supporting national priorities, particularly for developing countries, Yadav said while speaking at the 11th JCM Partner Countries' Meeting on the sidelines of COP30 here.

Japan's Environment Minister Hirotaka Ishihara, who chaired the session, said the JCM has now expanded to 31 partner countries with more than 280 projects being implemented under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Japan aims to scale this collaboration (JCM) globally by enabling long-term investments, boosting participation of partner nations in resilience projects, and supporting capacity-building, Ishihara said at the meet organised by his ministry.

India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) in August this year on Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Reaffirming the IndiaJapan climate partnership, Yadav said the JCM aligns with the Article 6 cooperative framework and offers both governments and private entities a clear pathway to jointly develop mitigation projects, mobilise finance, deploy advanced technologies and transparently allocate emission reductions.

The mechanism, he said, also reinforces multilateral climate goals in a practical and mutually beneficial manner.

Yadav said the JCM will directly contribute to India's climate action plan under the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and its long-term low-emission development strategy.

Approved low-carbon technologies would play an important role in catalyzing our long-term goals, Yadav added, noting that the system is expected to spur investment, technology deployment and capacity building while helping India localise high-technology climate solutions.

He informed partner countries that India is in the final stages of completing the Rules of Implementation and other activity-cycle documents, while the Bureau of Energy Efficiency is developing the Indian Carbon Market portal.

The portal will carry a dedicated section for the JCM and other Article 6 cooperative approaches to ensure transparent and efficient project facilitation.

Outlining future areas of cooperation, Yadav said upcoming JCM initiatives would focus on renewable energy with storage, sustainable aviation fuel, compressed biogas, green hydrogen and green ammonia, as well as advanced technologies for hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, cement and chemicals, areas that closely align with India's development priorities.

Calling the IndiaJapan partnership an example of high-integrity climate cooperation, Yadav urged countries to work together to make the JCM a model for transparent, impactful, and equitable climate partnerships.

The 2015 Paris Agreement aims at substantially reducing global greenhouse gas emissions to hold global temperature increase to well below 2 degrees Celsius and pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels (with a baseline 1850-1900).

Article 6 of the Paris Agreement enables international cooperation to tackle climate change and to unlock financial support for developing countries.

The world has already heated up by 1.3 degrees Celsius since the pre-industrial era, largely due to burning fossil fuels.

Negotiators from India and more than 190 other countries have gathered here for the annual Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The COP30 summit is taking place at this Brazilian city of Belem in the Amazon region from November 10 to 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

