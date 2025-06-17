Home / India News / India cannot afford to be divided over languages, says VP Dhankhar

India cannot afford to be divided over languages, says VP Dhankhar

Speaking at the Pondicherry University here, Dhankhar who is the chancellor of the varsity, without naming anyone, lamented that there was opposition to languages

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP
Look at our destination, take into account the future and let us get over the storm : Dhankhar | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Puducherry
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India, an aspirational nation in the world, cannot afford to be divided on the issue of languages, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Tuesday and appealed to to the people to consider the future well-being of the country and "get over this storm."  Also, he made a strong pitch for implementing the National Education Policy 2020 in letter and spirit, as it was a "game changer" in the education sector that could spur further development of the country.

Speaking at the Pondicherry University here, Dhankhar who is the chancellor of the varsity, without naming anyone, lamented that there was opposition to languages. "India is the most aspirational nation in the world as a result of phenomenal development in the last decade," the Vice President said and asked "how can we be divided on languages?"  No country in the world was so rich as India when it came to languages. Sanskrit has global importance and this language along with Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Bengali and Assamees were 11 classical languages.

"In Parliament the discourse is allowed by the members in 22 languages. Our languages indicate inclusivity. Sanatan teaches to be in togetherness for the same sublime purpose," Dhankhar added. He appealed to everyone to "soul search, be reflective and rise to the occasion and marvel at our great accomplishments."  Further, he said: "Look at our destination, take into account the future and let us get over the storm."  On the NEP, the Vice President urged the states that have not implemented it to enforce the policy as it was a national education policy, which was a "game changer."  "I appeal to the states which have not adopted and those which are implementing to realise what is given in the policy. Let our boys and girls be fully aware of the benefit of the policy through workshops," he said.

The NEP was the best policy in the world as it allowed the students to fully exploit their talent and potential, besides offering opportunity to pursue multiple courses and optimal utilisation of time.

He pointed that the political leadership should bear in mind that there was no room for confrontation and that disruption and disturbance were not the mechanism which the framers of the Constitution taught us.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Kochi-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur after bomb threat

'Nothing wrong has happened': Akal Takht head granthi on influencer killing

Sonia Gandhi responding well to treatment; diet being monitored: Hospital

Parks reopened at tourist destinations in J-K, including some in Pahalgam

Cash discovery row: Govt wants to control judges' appointments, says Sibal

Topics :Vice PresidentlanguagesIndia languagesLocal languages

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story