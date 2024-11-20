Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / India drops 2 places but remains among top 10 climate performers: Report

India drops 2 places but remains among top 10 climate performers: Report

The CCPI report, however, noted that significant changes in India's climate policy are unlikely. The growth-oriented approach to climate action is expected to continue or intensify

Cop29, fossil fuel, climate change, pollution, 2024 global carbon project data for fossil fuel emissions
India ranks 10th in this year's CCPI, remaining among the highest performers. | Representational Image
Press Trust of India Baku (Azerbaijan)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India remained in the top 10 on a list of 63 countries assessed for efforts to combat climate change, despite dropping two spots compared to an year ago, thanks to its low per-capita emissions and rapid deployment of renewables, a report said on Wednesday.

The Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI 2025) -- published by think tanks Germanwatch, New Climate Institute, and Climate Action Network International -- tracks the progress of the world's largest emitters in terms of emissions, renewables, and climate policy.

The 63 countries, along with the European Union, assessed in the CCPI are responsible for 90 per cent of global emissions.

India ranks 10th in this year's CCPI, remaining among the highest performers.

The CCPI report, however, noted that significant changes in India's climate policy are unlikely. The growth-oriented approach to climate action is expected to continue or intensify, driven by rising energy demand from industry and the growing population, it said.

The report leaves the first three places empty, as no country performed well enough across all index categories to achieve an overall very high rating.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Time runs down for negotiators at COP29 to find deal to curb global warming

COP29: India asks rich nations to keep climate adaptation commitments

COP29: Climate talks in Baku enter final stretch; what happens next

COP29: Farmers argue for share of money dedicated to fight climate change

COP29: UN climate chief calls for focus on climate action through politics

Topics :Climate ChangeClimate financeClimate Change talks

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story