Manipur govt extends suspension of mobile internet for three more days

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 4:44 PM IST
The Manipur government on Wednesday extended suspension of mobile internet services for three more days in seven districts, according to an order.

Amid escalating violence, the administration suspended the services on November 16 for two days to prevent anti-social elements from spreading content that might create law and order problems. It had been extended for two more days on Monday.

The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation decided to continue suspension of mobile internet services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi of Manipur for another three days," it said.

On November 16, the administration imposed the suspension on both broadband and mobile internet services.

The suspension was extended for two more days on Monday.

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

