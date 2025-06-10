Home / India News / ED seizes ₹100 cr in Muda land case, dummy owners linked to officials

ED seizes ₹100 cr in Muda land case, dummy owners linked to officials

The newly attached properties are registered under the names of housing cooperative societies and individuals who allegedly served as 'fronts' or dummy owners, the ED said

Enforcement Directorate
ED attaches ₹100 cr worth of properties in MUDA scam; total hits ₹400 cr | Photo: nforcement Directorate by Agencies
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 92 properties worth ₹100 crore in connection with the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) land allotment scam, taking the total value of seized assets in the case to ₹400 crore.
 
The central agency said in a statement on Tuesday that the attached assets were registered under the names of housing cooperative societies and individuals who allegedly acted as ‘fronts’ or dummy owners for influential persons, including Muda officials.
 
The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the Mysore branch of the Lokayukta Police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is among those named in the complaint.
 

Scam involved backdated letters, dummy owners

According to the ED, the scam involved large-scale irregularities in the allotment of Muda sites, executed through violations of legal procedures, government orders, and fraudulent means.
 
“The role of ex-Muda commissioners including GT Dinesh Kumar has emerged as instrumental in illegal allotment of compensation sites to ineligible entities/individuals,” the ED said.
 
Investigators found that in many instances, site allotment letters were backdated to give legitimacy to illegal transactions. Bribes were allegedly paid to officials to facilitate the process, routed both through cash and banking channels involving cooperative societies and the accounts of associates and family members of Muda officials.
 

Funds allegedly recycled to conceal illegal gains

In several cases, the proceeds from these bribes were used to repurchase the illegally allotted sites in the names of relatives of those involved in the scam, effectively creating a paper trail that ED officials have now traced.
 
This is the second round of major attachments in the case. Earlier, the ED had attached 160 sites valued at approximately ₹300 crore.
 
Further investigation is ongoing, the agency said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: 5 dead in school shooting in Austrian city of Graz

Karnataka HC denies interim relief to RCB's Sosale in stampede case

Gadkari announces plans for aerial pods, e-buses to ease traffic woes

Backwardness only benchmark to decide OBC status, not religion: Mamata

AG will file fact-based reply in HC on stampede case: K'taka Home Minister

Topics :MUDA ScamBS Web ReportsEnforcement DirectorateSiddaramaiahcorruption cases

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story