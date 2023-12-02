Home / India News / India elected executive committee member of UN's food standard-setting body

India elected executive committee member of UN's food standard-setting body

The executive committee is an important arm of the CAC and the member countries have a considerable interest in getting its membership

The 46th meeting of CAC being held at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in Rome. (Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
India has been unanimously elected as a member representing the Asian region in the executive committee of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC), the food safety and quality standard-setting body created by the UN, at its meeting in Rome.

The executive committee is an important arm of the CAC and the member countries have a considerable interest in getting its membership. In this capacity, India would not only get an opportunity to contribute substantially in the international standard setting process for different food product categories but will also be involved in the decision-making process, the health ministry said in a statement.

The executive committee supports in the management of the commission's programme of standards development by conducting a "critical review" of proposals to undertake work and monitors the progress of standards development.

The committee comprises the chair, three vice chairs, six regional coordinators and seven elected representatives from various geographical regions of Codex.

At the 46th meeting of CAC being held at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in Rome, India has been unanimously elected as a member representing Asian region in the executive committee.

India's proposal for setting up group standards for millets was also accepted by the commission and its initiative for establishing global standards for millets was acknowledged by the commission and supported by the member countries, the statement said.

India had proposed for setting up the global standards for millets under the additional agendas category on the first day of the CAC meeting on November 27 and the matter was deliberated at length on November 30 and was approved by the commission for the preparation of three project documents.

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

