Govt to finalise 27% ethanol blending norms by August: Nitin Gadkari

The Indian government will introduce guidelines for 27 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by the end of August, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday.

In 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol. Speaking at an event, Gadkari said, “India has already achieved its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending. In Brazil, the ethanol blend in gasoline is 27 per cent.”

Currently, Indian vehicles can run on E20 petrol with minor changes to the engine to prevent corrosion and other issues.

Finalising standards for E27

ALSO READ: Plan to double projects to ₹5 trillion this year, says Nitin Gadkari "Presently, India does not have standard norms for the E27 fuel... the norms for E27 will be finalised before August end," the minister for road transport and highways said.

India relies on imports to meet 85 per cent of its oil requirements. “We import fossil fuels worth ₹22 lakh crore, which is also causing pollution... so diversifying agriculture towards the energy and power sector is the need of the hour,” he added. Flex-fuel vehicle push Gadkari noted that 11 automobile manufacturers have already developed vehicles with flex-fuel engines. “India is food surplus and there is a need to protect the interests of farmers,” he said. Ethanol, which can be produced from sugarcane, broken rice and other agricultural products, is expected to help reduce India’s dependence on foreign oil. India is currently the world’s third-largest oil consumer and imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil requirements, making it vulnerable to geopolitical vagaries that can impact crude prices.

India achieved its earlier goal of 10 per cent ethanol blending in June 2022, well ahead of the original deadline of November 2022. Reducing pollution a shared duty: Gadkari Earlier this month, Gadkari said that reducing pollution from fossil fuel-powered vehicles is a key responsibility shared by all stakeholders. At an event hosted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Gadkari highlighted the importance of switching to cleaner alternatives. He stated that promoting fuels such as ethanol and carrying out widespread tree plantation campaigns are among the most effective ways to tackle pollution. According to him, the government is actively working on both these fronts.