Policy soon to allow high-rises in Delhi, connect them to metro: Khattar

The Centre is preparing a policy to allow high-rise residential construction in Delhi, aiming to link multi-storey buildings directly to metro stations through elevated walkways, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday.

Speaking at the NDTV Real Estate Conclave 2025, Khattar said the proposed linkways — described by him as a “hanging way” — would ease road congestion by enabling residents to access metro stations without using surface transport.

ALSO READ: High-rise buildings, complexes to mandatorily install anti-smog guns “For Delhi, we will soon introduce a policy to construct high-rise buildings. High-rise buildings will be connected directly to metro stations with a hanging way, and residents will not need to use roads,” he said.

Vertical expansion necessary Khattar added that urbanisation is accelerating while land remains finite, making vertical expansion essential. “We need to use vertical space. Many cities are adopting Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) under which they are allowing multi-storey buildings along metro lines,” Khattar said. He added that around 60 developers in Gurugram and Faridabad have already secured licences to build such high-rises at key transit points. Currently, under Delhi’s Master Plan 2021, residential plots can accommodate buildings up to three storeys without a lift. For taller structures, including high-rises, developers require special permissions from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which has constructed such projects in locations like Kidwai Nagar and parts of Outer Delhi.