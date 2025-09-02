Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Forest rules amended to get approval for critical minerals mining: Minister

Forest rules amended to get approval for critical minerals mining: Minister

The government's National Critical Mineral Mission 2025 seeks to achieve self-reliance in the critical minerals sector, said Yadav at CII Sustainability Summit in New Delhi

Bhupendar Yadav

Yadav also said that there is a need to rethink sustainability given that the prevailing political situation, escalating trade tensions and industrial growth are actually slowing the engine of global growth

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Environment Ministry has notified changes in forest conservation rules to simplify approvals for mining critical minerals, said Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday.
 
The decision is part of a series of crucial notifications issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in the past few days to boost sustainability.
 
The government’s National Critical Mineral Mission 2025 seeks to achieve self-reliance in the critical minerals sector, said Yadav at CII Sustainability Summit in New Delhi. The mission aims to boost domestic production of 24 minerals, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper and rare earths, critical for clean energy technologies.
 
 
"Taking cognizance of the provisions of the National Critical Mineral Mission 2025, the MoEFCC has notified certain amendments to Forest Conservation and Augmentation Rules 2023 on 31st August, in order to simplify the approval process for mining of these critical minerals in forest areas, for both public and private entities," Yadav said.
 
MoEFCC notified the revised methodology for the Green Credit Programme on August 29, introducing provisions such as direct participation by private entities, minimum restoration commitment and mobilising private capital for climate action. The government launched the Green Credit Programme in 2023 to encourage individuals and institutions to voluntarily undertake positive environmental action. The initiative promotes effective eco-restoration work on degraded forest land.
 
"On August 29, we enacted the Environment Audit Rules 2025. These rules establish a formal framework for environmental auditing across India. The new rules, which come into force immediately, are designed to supplement the existing government monitoring and inspection framework and establish a formal framework for environmental auditing across India," Yadav said. The new rules establish a two-tier system for environmental auditors and dedicated agencies to oversee the process.
 
He also said that there is a need to rethink sustainability given that the prevailing political situation, escalating trade tensions and industrial growth are actually slowing the engine of global growth.
 

More From This Section

IMD on rainfall in India 2025

IMD weather: North India braces for severe rains; red, yellow alerts issued

Peter Navarro

Who were Boston Brahmins? Navarro's remark revives debate on elite class

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi on flood alert as Yamuna crosses danger mark after heavy rains

Manoj Jarange Patil, Manoj Jarange

Maratha quota protest: Mumbai police ask Jarange to vacate Azad Maidan

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi's overnight rain cools city while parts of India face flood fury

Topics : environment minister Environment Environment ministry forest policy forest land mineral sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon