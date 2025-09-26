Ladakh violence: Congress demands judicial probe into killing of four youth

The Congress on Friday demanded a judicial probe into the killing of four youth during violent protests in Ladakh.

The four were killed in firing when the police tried to control violent protests for statehood in Ladakh on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "My colleague Nawang Rigzin Jora has written to the Lt Governor of Ladakh UT demanding a judicial enquiry into the killings of four young men in the protests on September 24th." Protests for statehood turned violent in Leh town on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and 90 others injured.

At least 50 people have been detained so far in connection with the violence that broke out on Wednesday during the shutdown called by Leh Apex Body (LAB) to demand an extension of the Sixth Schedule and statehood for Ladakh.

ALSO READ: Ladakh protests: What led to the violent clashes that killed 4 in Leh In a letter addressed to Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta, he said, "I am approaching you with a heavy heart and deep sorrow to demand a judicial enquiry into the unfortunate incident on September 24 leading to the death of four young men and injuries to others in police firing". "While we condemn the violence resorted to by the protesters, we also condemn the harsh and repressive measures, including firing on the protesters, that was carried out. We strongly feel that the situation could have been handled with little more restraint, patience and maturity," Jora said in the letter.

Jora, a former minister, also challenged the government accusation that the party was behind inciting the people for the violence. "There is a lot of blame game going around. Some of these are targeting the Congress councillor for leading the mob on the basis of a purported photograph. Nothing can be further from the truth. We challenge the administration on this count," the Congress Ladakh president said. ALSO READ: Curfew remains in Leh for third day as govt reviews security situation Similarly, he said another councillor is being blamed for inciting the protest on account of the press conference that he addressed on September 23 where he resorted to some "emotional rhetoric".

"This was understandable, as two of the people who were on hunger strike for the last 14 days had to be evacuated to the hospital in critical conditions, were from his constituency," he said. In the interest of justice and fair play, he said "we implore you to kindly conduct a judicial enquiry into the unfortunate incidents of September 24." Congress leader and head of media and publicity department Pawan Khera slammed several leaders of the BJP and some anchors/social media influencers for allegedly showing a picture and footage of someone, and misrepresenting him as the elected councillor of Congress Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag.