India gained global stature under PM Modi's leadership: Bhupender Yadav

India has emerged as a manufacturing hub, attracting companies like Apple and Foxconn

"Under PM Modi's leadership, India has gained global recognition and stature," Yadav said, adding that internationally acclaimed documentaries like 'Elephant Whisperers' showcase India's excellence, the minister said
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Tuesday said India has gained a global stature under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the world recognises its leadership in innovation and technology.

"India successfully reached the Moon spending just Rs 615 crore. The world commended India's efforts in combating COVID-19. International organizations like the IMF, World Bank, and others acknowledged India's remarkable V-shaped economic recovery, surpassing that of China and the US," he said at a press conference.

India has emerged as a manufacturing hub, attracting companies like Apple and Foxconn.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, India has gained global recognition and stature," Yadav said, adding that internationally acclaimed documentaries like 'Elephant Whisperers' showcase India's excellence, the minister said.

PM Modi was invited by the UAE to deliver the opening remarks at the Dubai climate conference. India's start-up culture is thriving, with a significant rise and increased participation of women in employment, Yadav said.

India stands as the third-largest creator of unicorns, he said.

Pioneering climate action initiatives like 'LEAD IT' have been presented to the world. India introduced the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and initiated the Green Credits Initiative to counter land degradation.

Meeting the Nationally Determined Contribution targets well ahead of schedule demonstrates India's commitment to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, Yadav said.

"India's influence and presence at the international level have seen a substantial rise, emphasising its growing growth story," the minister said.

Topics :Narendra ModiApple IncFoxconn

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

