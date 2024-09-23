India has no role in causing destruction: PM Modi on climate change

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Addressing thousands of Indian-Americans at a community event in New York, Modi said that India has 17 per cent of the world's population and its carbon emissions are less than four per cent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
It's India's tradition for the love of nature, and that is why India is focusing on solar, wind, hydro, green hydrogen and nuclear energy areas in which they are carrying out investment | File image
Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 7:23 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has no role in causing destruction to the world, in an apparent criticism of the West.

Addressing thousands of Indian-Americans at a community event in New York, Modi said that India has 17 per cent of the world's population and its carbon emissions are less than four per cent.

Talking about India's green energy transition, he said a large number of green jobs are being created in India.

"India represents about 17 per cent of the world's population, and despite that, our contribution to emission is about only four per cent," he said, adding India today has "no role in causing destruction to the world.

China is the world's biggest carbon emitter followed by the US, India and the EU.
 

"Our carbon emission is almost negligible, he said, adding that like other countries, India could also have opted for a carbon fuel-driven growth. But that's not the case.

It's India's tradition for the love of nature, and that is why India is focusing on solar, wind, hydro, green hydrogen and nuclear energy areas in which they are carrying out investment.

Referring to the impressive digital progress made by India, Modi told Indian Americans that they might have wallets in their pockets here, but people in India have digital wallets. No one can stop India now. India wants to have maximum mobile devices on 'Made in India' chips," he said.

The prime minister spoke about the remarkable progress made in the education sector. He wants students from across the world to come and study in India. The number of educational institutions has increased manifold.


First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

