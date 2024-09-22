Business Standard
Have very ambitious goals; India a land of opportunities: PM Modi in US

During my third term, I have very ambitious goals to achieve, we have to move forward with three times the strength, Modi added

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in US

Press Trust of India New York
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 12:06 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he has set very ambitious goals in his third term to make the country a developed nation and asserted that India today is a land of opportunities.
After going through this tough election process, this long election system, something unprecedented happened in India (this year). What happened Abkibaar Modi Sarkaar, Modi said in his address to thousands of Indian Americans in New York.
For the first time in 60 years, the people of India have given a mandate which has great significance. During my third term, I have very ambitious goals to achieve. We have to move forward with three times the strength, he said.
 
Modi said he has dedicated his life for good governance and for a prosperous India. Observing that destiny brought him to politics, he said he had never thought of becoming a chief minister or prime minister. Over the last 10 years, people have seen this model of governance and thus have voted him to power for a third term, he said.

Topics : Narendra Modi Ministry of External Affairs Indo-US ties Indo-US relationship

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

