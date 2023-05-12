Home / India News / India is committed to Indian Ocean nations' well being: EAM Jaishankar

India is committed to Indian Ocean nations' well being: EAM Jaishankar

Initiatives taken by textiles ministry has led to registering of case by the CBI against 6 officials of office of Textile Commissioner, Navi Mumbai relating to fraudulent claim of subsidy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India is committed to Indian Ocean nations' well being: EAM Jaishankar

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Initiatives taken by the textiles ministry has led to registering of case by the CBI against six officials of the office of Textile Commissioner, Navi Mumbai relating to fraudulent claim of subsidy, a senior government official said.

Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal gave its approval for detailed CBI investigation into the case following the "zero tolerance policy" against corruption.

The CBI, according to the reports, has registered a case against the six officials and six Bhiwandi-based suppliers for allegedly claiming subsidies worth about Rs 6.5 crore in a fradulent manner.

The subsidies were meant for power-loom sector for modernisation. The accused had used fake stamp papers to claim these subsidies.

"The ministry had informed the CBI about the irregularities observed in the implementation of in-situ upgradation scheme for plain power looms by Textile Commissioner," the official added.

Under the subsidy scheme under which power looms were given financial assistance for in-situ upgradation.

Also Read

Domestic demand to drive textile sector growth in FY24: CRISIL SME Tracker

India will aim to achieve $100 bn export target for textiles by 2030: Goyal

Govt introduces quality control orders for 31 textile items, more on anvil

FTA with Australia to create level-playing field for home textile exporters

Govt considering textile duty structure rejig in Union Budget: Report

Textiles ministry efforts led to CBI probe against 12 in subsidy fraud case

India is a focus market for the carrier, says KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Court orders charges against 5 people in Bhajanpura petrol pump blaze case

Tendulkar's name used for endorsement of medicine without permission

India calls for close cooperation between SCO to maintain food supply chain

Topics :textile ministryCBIsubsidy

First Published: May 12 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story