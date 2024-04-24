Home / India News / India, Japan discuss on disarmament, non-proliferation, export control

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 12:36 PM IST
The 10th round of India-Japan consultations on disarmament, non-proliferation and export control was held in Tokyo on April 24, 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed in a press release.

The two sides exchanged views on developments in the areas of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological domains, outer spacesecurity, non-proliferation issues, conventional weapons and export control, the MEA also said.

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, while the Japanese delegation was led by Katsuro Kitagawa, Director General for Disarmament, Non-proliferation and Science Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the press release added.

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

