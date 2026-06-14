India known for world's largest healthcare programme, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country has worked to make quality healthcare more affordable and accessible in the past 12 years, and the government will keep working on all such initiatives to build a healthy India.

Modi also said the government feels proud when "India is known as the nation with the world's largest healthcare programme, Ayushman Bharat, which provides top-quality healthcare to the most vulnerable".

"Over the last 12 years, India has worked to make quality healthcare more affordable and accessible," he said in a post on X.

The prime minister said other efforts like PM Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana have made medicines, stents and knee implants affordable, and this has helped many people.

At the same time, he said, medical education has also become more accessible to people due to more institutions and seats being available. "We will keep building on this ground covered so far in order to build a healthy India," he said. The 'MyGov India', a flagship citizen engagement platform of the central government, stated that healthcare accessibility is one of the most important investments a nation can make. "Over the past 12 years, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has made significant strides to ensure quality healthcare reaches more people, more efficiently, and more affordably. The healthcare ecosystem today is more accessible, resilient, and future-ready for its citizens," it said.

The MyGovt India further said a stronger healthcare system starts with more doctors, better training and wider access to medical education. "Over the years, aspiring medical professionals have gained opportunities closer to home, including in regions that previously lacked such institutions. The result is a growing pool of skilled healthcare talent ready to serve a healthier India," it said. For millions of families, the fight against TB is no longer being fought in the shadows, the platform said, adding that through early detection, wider screening, improved treatment access and community participation, India is accelerating its journey towards a TB-free future.