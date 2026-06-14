Rain, thunderstorms likely across India as heatwave persists in some areas

Rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to continue across large parts of the country, providing relief from the scorching heat that has prevailed in recent weeks.

Rain, thunderstorms likely across several regions

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over parts of north and northwest India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh in the coming days.

Similar weather activity is also expected to remain active across central India, with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha likely to witness rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds. Eastern parts of the country, including West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, may experience spells of heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and squally winds. Similar conditions are likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Heavy rain likely in Northeast and southern states The IMD has forecast continued wet weather across the northeastern region during the coming week. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over several parts of the region. In southern India, rainfall activity is expected to persist over Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Lakshadweep. Some areas could witness thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds, while coastal regions may experience gusty surface winds during the period.

Heatwave conditions to persist in some regions Even as rainfall brings relief to many parts of the country, heatwave conditions are expected to continue in isolated pockets of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha over the next few days. Hot and humid weather is also likely to prevail over Odisha, Konkan and Goa, as well as parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Delhi to see cloudy skies, thunderstorms Delhi recorded thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall at several locations over the past 24 hours. The national capital is expected to witness partly cloudy skies, with the possibility of thunderstorm development during the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday.