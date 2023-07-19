India logs 49 new Covid infections, total active cases climb to 1,464

India has logged 49 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,464 from 1,453 a day ago, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll stood at 5,31,915, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,95,004). The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to



4,44,61,625 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.