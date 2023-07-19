Home / India News / Yamuna breaches danger mark amid rains in Delhi, upper catchment areas

The flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage saw a marginal rise on Tuesday afternoon, oscillating between 50,000 and 60,000 cusecs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage saw a marginal rise on Tuesday afternoon, oscillating between 50,000 and 60,000 cusecs. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark again on Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after it dropped below the threshold, amid rains in the national capital and the upper reaches of the river.

The Central Water Commission's data showed the water level reached 205.48 metres at 8 am. It is expected to rise to 205.72 metres by 6 pm.

The flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage saw a marginal rise on Tuesday afternoon, oscillating between 50,000 and 60,000 cusecs.

It dropped to around 39,000 cusecs by 7 am on Wednesday. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh until July 22 and moderate showers in Delhi on Wednesday. PTI GVS.

Topics :Yamuna riverDelhiWater Levelheavy rains

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

