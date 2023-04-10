Home / India News / India logs 5,880 Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 35,199

India logs 5,880 Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 35,199

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.91 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 3.67 per cent

New Delhi
India logs 5,880 Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 35,199

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 11:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India logged 5,880 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have increased to 35,199, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,979 with 14 deaths. While four deaths each were reported from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, one each was reported from Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Rajasthan and two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.91 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 3.67 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,62,496)

The active cases now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,96,318 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Topics :CoronavirusCoronavirus TestsIndia

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

Also Read

One in 20 people suffer long-term effects of Covid-19, says study

India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670

India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554

India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 1,848

India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294

Air India returns to deboard unruly passenger from Delhi-London flight

Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to soar to 35 degrees Celsius

Rahul to take his first trip to Wayanad tomorrow after LS disqualification

Sec 144 in Jamshedpur after clashes over desecration of religious flag

Backstabbers cannot carry forward Balasaheb's legacy: Sibal slams Shinde

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story