Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to soar to 35 degrees Celsius

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 15.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 52 per cent.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality index stood at 194 at 9.10 am.

The AQI of neighbouring Gurgaon was 183, Faridabad 159, Ghaziabad 192, Noida 190 and Greater Noida 227.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

