India logs 55 new Covid-19 cases, active infections decrease to 1,653

Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 10:17 AM IST
India's COVID-19 infection tally rose by 55 in a day while active cases declined to 1,653 from 1,712 a day earlier, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,903 with one fatality reported in Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,316, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 10:17 AM IST

