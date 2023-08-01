Home / India News / India, Malawi share long-standing friendly relations: President Murmu

India, Malawi share long-standing friendly relations: President Murmu

Welcoming the delegation to national capital, the President said that both India and Malawi share cordial relations and there is immense scope for adding greater depth to ties between the two nations

ANI Asia
President Droupadi Murmu

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 9:09 AM IST
A parliamentary delegation from Malawi called on President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Welcoming the delegation to the national capital, the President said that both India and Malawi share cordial relations and there is immense scope for adding greater depth to the ties between the two nations.

"Welcoming the delegation, the President said that India and Malawi share long-standing cordial and friendly relations, and there is immense scope for adding greater depth to our ties," the MEA release said.

"She stated that our common faith in democratic values and pluralism makes India and Malawi natural partners," it added.

Malawi's parliamentary delegation was led by the country's National Assembly Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara.

During the talks with the delegation, President Murmu noted that India has been one of the largest trade and private investment partners of Malawi, and is also a preferred destination of Malawian nationals for health and education.

"She was happy to note that India has a strong development partnership programme with Malawi and a number of projects have been implemented in Malawi in the areas such as infrastructure, health, water resources, capacity building and education," the MEA release said.

Earlier on Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcomed the Malawi delegation in Parliament and said such bilateral parliamentary dialogue will strengthen India's multifaceted cooperation with the African country.

Observing that India and Malawi enjoy cordial and friendly relations, Birla recalled that bilateral relations between the two countries have taken a new direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malawi President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

Lauding the peaceful transfer of power following the June 2020 presidential elections in Malawi, the Speaker hoped that it would strengthen constitutional bodies within Malawi.

The Speaker also noted that the two Parliaments represent the expectations and aspirations of their citizens, and mentioned that realizing the expectations of a new India, India has constructed a new building of its Parliament.

Assuring India's support for Malawi's economic development, Birla stressed the need to encourage trade in agricultural products, especially cotton products.

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 9:09 AM IST

