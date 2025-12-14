Delhi wakes up to severe smog as AQI nears 500; Grap-IV curbs enforced

On Sunday, Delhi residents woke up to a thick layer of smog, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) nearing 500, intensifying discomfort amid already plunging temperatures. The capital’s air quality has deteriorated to severe levels, and forecasts indicate the AQI will remain in the 'severe' category, with only slight relief expected from Monday onwards.

Morning readings showed several areas in the severe AQI bracket, exceeding 400. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi’s overall AQI at 7 am on December 14 stood at 461, placing it in the 'severe' category, up from Saturday.

Hotspot AQI readings:

Anand Vihar: 491 Ashok Vihar: 493 Bawana: 495 Chandni Chowk: 462 RK Puram: 472 Rohini: 499 Vivek Vihar: 495 What do CPCB’s AQI categories mean? 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very poor 401–500: Severe What is causing a spike in pollution levels? Authorities attributed the worsening air quality to low wind speeds, which trap pollutants near the ground. Weak western disturbances are unlikely to bring immediate relief. Delhi’s Decision Support System identified transport emissions as the largest contributor, followed by industrial activity, with neighbouring districts such as Jhajjar and Sonipat adding to the pollution load.