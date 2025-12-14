Delhi wakes up to severe smog as AQI nears 500; Grap-IV curbs enforced

What is causing a spike in pollution levels?
What do Stage-IV Grap curbs mean for Delhi and NCR?
- Ban on entry of trucks into Delhi, except for essential commodities or services
- Ban on Delhi-registered diesel heavy goods vehicles (BS-IV and below), with exceptions for essential services
- All construction and demolition activities suspended
- Schools to run classes in hybrid mode (online and offline) for Classes I–IX and XI in Delhi and worst-affected NCR districts
- State governments may implement additional measures such as closing colleges, shutting non-essential businesses, or introducing odd-even vehicle rules
- Administrative offices to operate with no more than 50 per cent staff physically present; private entities urged to implement staggered working hours
What is the Delhi weather forecast?
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app