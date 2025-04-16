India now engages the world with growing confidence, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has highlighted India's growing global confidence and evolving outlook on international engagement. He underlined the concept of a "global workplace," stressing that not only can India leverage the world for accelerated progress, but the world, too, stands to benefit from India's rise.

Addressing students and faculty at the Charotar University of Science and Technology (CHARUSAT) on Tuesday, Jaishankar emphasised a shift in the national mindset--from one of apprehension to one of assertive optimism--stating that India now views the world as a space of opportunity rather than challenge.

"Many things have changed. One, when we look at the world, we look with a degree of confidence. It is new because, in the past, we sometimes looked at the world with a degree of nervousness. I think the attitude towards the world itself is the first fundamental change. Second, which is relevant to our topic, we believe that the opportunities are more than the challenges. The world today can be engaged, utilised and leveraged to make the progress of India grow faster. Third, the world can also benefit. When I say opportunities, one very obvious opportunity is a global workplace," S Jainshakar said.

"The contribution and talent of India has a possibility of going beyond our borders as well. When I look at the world as a landscape, I am more positive. When I look at the world as a partner, I am more optimistic," he said.

Further, highlighting the country's rise to the fifth largest economy, with a projection to become the third in the coming years, Jaishankar said India can no longer operate with the mind-set of a smaller player.

"We are today the fifth largest economy and in a few years we will be the third. Now, we cannot behave and act like before when we were the tenth largest one. When you become a bigger player in the world, it's important to contribute more and to step up when there are problems," the External Affairs Minister said.