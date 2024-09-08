Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India overjoyed that its para-athletes have brought home 29 medals: PM Modi

This achievement is due to the unwavering dedication and indomitable spirit of our athletes, he said

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 11:19 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is overjoyed that its "incredible" para-athletes have brought home 29 medals from the Paralympics, which is the best ever performance since the country's debut at the Games.

"Paralympics 2024 have been special and historical. India is overjoyed that our incredible para-athletes have brought home 29 medals, which is the best-ever performance since India's debut at the Games," Modi said in a post on X.

This achievement is due to the unwavering dedication and indomitable spirit of our athletes, he said.

"Their sporting performances have given us many moments to remember and inspired several upcoming athletes," Modi said.


First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

