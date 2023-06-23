India ready to contribute in any way to restore peace in Ukraine: PM Modi

India is ready to contribute in any way it can to restore peace in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, reiterating that New Delhi favours the resolution of the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Modi's remarks came during a joint news conference with President Joe Biden at the White House after their talks.

From the very beginning of the events in Ukraine, India has laid emphasis on the resolution of the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy, Modi, who is here on his maiden state visit, told reporters.

We are completely ready to contribute in any way we can to restore peace. Under India's G-20 presidency, we are emphasising the spirit of one earth, one family, one future, he said.

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February last year, Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times during which he insisted that the conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Biden said the two leaders talked about their shared efforts to mitigate the humanitarian tragedies unleashed by Russia's brutal war in Ukraine and to defend the core principles of the UN Charter on sovereignty and territorial integrity.