Home / India News / India ready to contribute in any way to restore peace in Ukraine: PM Modi

India ready to contribute in any way to restore peace in Ukraine: PM Modi

From the very beginning of the events in Ukraine, India has laid emphasis on the resolution of the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy, Modi, who is here on his maiden state visit, told reporters

Press Trust of India Washington

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 8:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is ready to contribute in any way it can to restore peace in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, reiterating that New Delhi favours the resolution of the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Modi's remarks came during a joint news conference with President Joe Biden at the White House after their talks.

From the very beginning of the events in Ukraine, India has laid emphasis on the resolution of the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy, Modi, who is here on his maiden state visit, told reporters.

We are completely ready to contribute in any way we can to restore peace. Under India's G-20 presidency, we are emphasising the spirit of one earth, one family, one future, he said.

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February last year, Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times during which he insisted that the conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Biden said the two leaders talked about their shared efforts to mitigate the humanitarian tragedies unleashed by Russia's brutal war in Ukraine and to defend the core principles of the UN Charter on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Also Read

Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize?

Gita Press gets Gandhi Peace Prize 2021; all you need to know about it

China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks to end conflict

India abstains in UNGA on resolution underscoring need for peace in Ukraine

Yemen's warring sides gear up for conflict in 2023 amid stalled peace talks

Top headlines: Adani draws scrutiny in US, 1.3 bn to have diabetes globally

India only G20 country that fulfilled promises on climate change: PM Modi

Democracy is in our veins, no discrimination against minorities: PM Modi

President Biden, PM Modi welcomes India's plans to procure Predator drones

India, US walk shoulder to shoulder to combat terrorism, extremism: PM Modi

Topics :Narendra ModiRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story