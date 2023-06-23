India, US walk shoulder to shoulder to combat terrorism, extremism: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) emphasized the need to combat terrorism and extremism, which pose a genuine threat to democracy, the rule of law, and human rights.

Speaking during a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden at the White House, PM Modi said, "India and America are walking shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism and extremism. We agree that concerted action is necessary to end cross-border terrorism."

Notably, these remarks come in the wake of China's obstruction of UN proposals to designate Sajid Mir of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba as a "global terrorist."

Even after 15 years since the Mumbai terrorist attacks, the masterminds behind the atrocity have yet to be brought to justice.

So the first and most critical gap to combat terrorism is to address avoiding double standards and this self-defeating justification of good terrorists versus bad terrorists.

"The two biggest democracies of the world, India and the US can contribute towards global peace, stability and prosperity. I'm sure that on the basis of these values, we can fulfil the aspirations of the world," said PM Modi.

PM Modi further said that both countries have decided that like trusted partners the US and India will prepare a reliable, secure, resilient global supply chain and value chain, amid global uncertainties.

"Today holds a special significance in the history of India-US relations. Today's discussions and important decisions taken by us open a new chapter in our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Got a new direction and a new energy," said PM Modi.

He said that the US-India partnership in trade and investment is not only important for both countries but also for the global economy.

"Today, the US is the biggest trade partner of India. We have decided to give closure to pending issues related to trade and begin a new start," said PM Modi.

"We both agree that governments, businesses and academic institutions should come together to fulfil our strategic technology partnership," added PM Modi.

He said that the presence of such a large number of Indians in the White House is testimony to the fact that Indian-Americans are the real strength of our relationship.

"We welcome the decision by the US to open consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad to further deepen these ties," added PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We welcome the setting up of consulates in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. Likewise, we will open a new mission in Seattle.

He said that the decision to build engines by General Electrics through technology transfer is a landmark agreement.

"This will open new opportunities for jobs in both countries. It will be a new dimension to our defence partnership in the future," said PM Modi.

The prime minister also spoke on peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, a shared priority of both India and the US.

"We are unanimous that the development and success of this region is important for the whole world," said PM Modi. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

The president, the first lady and the prime minister gathered for an intimate dinner and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India, according to the White House.

Modi arrived in Washington from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.