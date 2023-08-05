India records 77 new COVID-19 cases; infection tally stands at 4.49 crore

India has logged 77 fresh COVID-19 cases while the active cases were recorded at 1,553, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The country's death toll has been recorded at 5,31,918, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The infection tally has been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,95,933) and the national recovery rate has reached 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to



4,44,62,462 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.