India reopens 32 airports after de-escalation with Pak: Check full list

On Monday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) reopened the 32 airports across northern and western India for flights after a ceasefire understanding was reached between India and Pakistan.

These airports were closed due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, following the launch of Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

According to the earlier notice, the closure was originally extended until May 15. But the AAI has now issued Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) to reopen the airports and flight routes.

A separate NOTAM also confirmed that all 25 international air routes have now been made available.

An AAI official explained that while airports are now cleared to reopen, airlines will need time to schedule their flights again. "Reopening an airport is quick, but airlines must plan their flights, which takes time," the official said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Reopening of 32 Indian airports: Check the complete list Sr Number Name of the Airport 1 Adhampur 2 Ambala 3 Amritsar 4 Awantipur 5 Bathinda 6 Bhuj 7 Bikaner 8 Chandigarh 9 Halwara 10 Hindon 11 Jaisalmer 12 Jammu 13 Jamnagar 14 Jodhpur 15 Kandla 16 Kangra (Gaggal) 17 Keshod 18 Kishangarh 19 Kullu Manali (Bhuntar) 20 Leh 21 Ludhiana 22 Mundra 23 Naliya 24 Pathankot 25 Patiala 26 Porbandar 27 Rajkot (Hirasar) 28 Sarsawa 29 Shimla 30 Srinagar 31 Thoise 32 Uttarlai

The decision to reopen airports comes after the Indian Air Force confirmed that no unusual activity was seen along the border on Monday.

“The night remained peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and nearby border areas,” the IAF said.

Why airports were shut down

The decision to shut down multiple airports across the country was taken after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’. In the operation, the Indian armed forces carried out precise strikes at nine terror hotspots in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

According to the government, those sites were linked to several terror outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. This was India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack where terrorists killed 26 civilians on April 22.

Still tighten security at airports

During the closure, Delhi airport remained open but faced delays due to extra security checks. Passengers were offered free rescheduling or full refunds by the airlines.

Security remains tight at all airports following orders from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). These measures, which include extra checks and a ban on visitor entry, will stay in place until May 18. Passengers are advised to arrive at least three hours before their flight.

Pakistan’s airspace remain closed for Indian flights

Meanwhile, Pakistan reopened its airspace for international flights on Saturday, May 10, but continues to block Indian airlines. Due to this, Indian flights to Europe, the US, and Canada are taking longer southern routes through Mumbai’s airspace, the Arabian Sea, and Muscat.