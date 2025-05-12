Home / India News / LG Saxena lays foundation stone of 500 KW solar plant at Delhi Assembly

LG Saxena lays foundation stone of 500 KW solar plant at Delhi Assembly

The upcoming 500 KW installation, scheduled for completion within 45 days, will significantly expand the House's existing solar infrastructure

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Vinai Kumar
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday laid the foundation stone of a 500 KW solar power plant at the Delhi Assembly. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
May 12 2025
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday laid the foundation stone of a 500 KW solar power plant at the Delhi Assembly on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Speaker Vijender Gupta.

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, several MLAs and senior officers were also present in the foundation laying ceremony.

The upcoming 500 KW installation, scheduled for completion within 45 days, will significantly expand the House's existing solar infrastructure, the Assembly secretariat said in a statement. 

The old 200 kW rooftop solar system is being dismantled to make way for the new 500 KW installation, which will enable the Assembly to run entirely on solar energy, it said.

The move is expected to result in zero electricity bills, generating estimated savings of approximately Rs 15 lakh per month while reducing the carbon footprint of the Assembly premises, it added.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

