India 'restless' for development, growing despite global challenges: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is restless to become a developed nation; it is growing fast despite global challenges.

“Our GDP is growing at nearly seven per cent despite global instabilities; India is not just an emerging market but an emerging model too,” he said.

Delivering the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture in New Delhi, Modi said be it the central government or state governments led by regional parties, their primary focus should be development.

He added that the Bihar election results have taught a lesson that the aspirations of the people from the government are very high and they trust political parties with good intentions.