India, Russia discussing free trade agreement, says Russia's deputy PM

Russia's Manturov was speaking at an event in New Delhi with India's foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, who said the South Asian country was in advance agreement for a bilateral trade treaty with Moscow

NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and Russia are discussing a free trade agreement to guarantee investment between the two countries, Russia's deputy prime minister said on Monday.

Russia's Denis Manturov was speaking at an event in New Delhi with India's foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, who said the South Asian country was in "advance agreement" for a bilateral trade treaty with Moscow.

India has not explicitly condemned the war in Ukraine and has called for a peaceful resolution through dialogue. It has also been increasing its purchase of oil from Russia, which has become India's top crude supplier.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Varma; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue)

Topics :IndiaRussiafree trade agreement

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

