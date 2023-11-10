India's junk food bill comes in as obesity, productivity loss increase

Mexico declared a ‘national epidemiological emergency’ in November 2016 after alarming excess weight and obesity among its citizens made the country the second worst affected in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) bloc of countries after the United States. Two years before that, Mexico had implemented a sugar tax and voted for warning labels on junk food in 2020 amid intense corporate opposition.

A recent report said companies are looking at emerging markets like India where awareness about the harm from junk food is poor and consumer protection regulations weak.

