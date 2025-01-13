Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's renewable energy capacity rises 16% to nearly 210 GW by December

MNRE under Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi has been taking various key initiatives to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030

Bioenergy installed capacity rose from 10.84 GW in December 2023 to 11.35 GW in December last year. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 9:59 PM IST
India's renewable energy installed capacity increased by 15.84 per cent to 209.44 GW by December 2024 from 180.80 GW a year ago, marking a record expansion, an official statement said on Monday.

The total capacity added during 2024 more than doubled to 28.64 GW from 13.05 GW added a year ago.

In 2024, solar power spearheaded this growth with addition of 24.54 GW, registering 33.47 per cent year-on-year rise in its cumulative installed capacity to 97.86 GW in 2024, the statement by Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) said.

Wind power addition was 3.42 GW in 2024, taking the total wind capacity to 48.16 GW, a growth of 7.64 per cent from 2023.

Bioenergy installed capacity rose from 10.84 GW in December 2023 to 11.35 GW in December last year.

Small hydro power projects saw incremental growth, with installed capacity increasing from 4.99 GW in 2023 to 5.10 GW in 2024.

MNRE under Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi has been taking various key initiatives to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

