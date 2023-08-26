India's space industry expected to grow from $8 bn in coming years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru, marking an occasion in India's space exploration journey with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

Expressing his profound joy and excitement, PM Modi began by mentioning the rarity of such occasions. He recounted that during his recent visits to South Africa and Greece, his mind was singularly focused on the Chandrayaan-3 mission, and he couldn't contain his eagerness to meet the dedicated scientists who made it all possible.

PM Modi applauded the remarkable achievement of Chandrayaan-3 as a testament to India's scientific prowess in the infinite expanse of space. He declared with pride, "India is on the Moon! We have our national pride placed on the Moon."

This achievement, he noted, reflects the fearless and relentless spirit of today's India, one that thinks innovatively and is unafraid to explore the unknown, providing solutions to global challenges in the 21st century.

The touchdown moment of Chandrayaan-3, according to the PM, is one of the most inspiring moments of this century, an event that resonates deeply with every Indian. He attributed this success to the dedicated scientists at ISRO.

As he marvelled at the images of the Moon's surface captured by Chandrayaan-3's lander, PM Modi remarked, "Our 'Moon Lander' has firmly set its foot on the Moon like 'Angad' - on one side is the valour of Vikram, and on the other is the bravery of Pragyan."

He emphasized the global recognition of India's scientific spirit, technology and temperament.

Highlighting the significance of Chandrayaan-3's success, the PM stressed that it belongs not only to India but to all of humanity.

He expressed his belief that this mission's discoveries will open new doors of possibilities for moon missions by countries worldwide and contribute to addressing challenges on Earth.

He concluded with congratulations to every scientist, technician, engineer, and all those involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The PM announced that the point where Chandrayaan-3's Moon lander touched down would be named 'Shiv Shakti.' He explained that the term 'Shiv' represents resolutions for humanity's welfare, and 'Shakti' provides the strength to fulfil those resolutions.

This point, he added, symbolizes a connection from the Moon to the Himalayas to Kanyakumari.

PM emphasized the significant role played by India's women scientists, the nation's 'Nari Shakti,' in the success of Chandrayaan-3.

He stated that the Moon's 'Shiv Shakti Point' would bear witness to India's scientific and philosophical thinking.

Additionally, he revealed that the point where Chandrayaan-2 had left its footprints would now be called 'Tiranga,' signifying inspiration for every Indian endeavour and the reminder that failure is not the end but a stepping stone to success.

Reflecting on India's space journey, the PM praised ISRO's instrumental role in taking the nation from the 'third row' to the 'first row' globally.

He recounted India's humble beginnings in space exploration when it lacked the necessary technology and support. Today, India stands as the fifth-largest economy in the world, bridging the gap between technology and tradition, thanks to institutions like ISRO that have taken 'Make In India' to the Moon, read the press release.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that the journey from southern India to the Moon's south was no easy feat. He mentioned ISRO's creation of an artificial moon in its research facility and how these accomplishments have inspired the youth of India, giving them a newfound attitude. Young Indians now view scientists as their role models, and their achievements are awakening a generation, he noted.

PM declared August 23rd as 'National Space Day' to commemorate the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. This day will celebrate the spirit of science, technology, and innovation, inspiring future generations.

He underscored that the space sector's capabilities extend beyond launching satellites and space exploration. Space technology has been integral to improving the quality of life and governance in India.

It has played a significant role in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, education, communication, health services, telemedicine, teleeducation, and disaster management. Space technology is also at the core of the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan.

The PM urged ISRO to organize national hackathons on 'Space Technology in Governance' in collaboration with various central and state government departments to make governance more effective and provide modern solutions to the country.

In a call to the younger generation, PM encouraged students to scientifically prove the astronomical formulas in India's ancient scriptures and study them anew.

He highlighted the importance of exploring India's scientific knowledge heritage, which had been buried during centuries of foreign rule.

The PM concluded by noting that India's space industry is expected to grow from $8 billion to $16 billion in the coming years, reflecting a robust space sector.

He urged students to participate in a quiz competition on the Chandrayaan mission organized by MyGov from September 1st.

He emphasized the significance of taking the lead in science and technology in the 21st century, highlighting that India has become the world's youngest talent factory, with immense opportunities awaiting the youth in various fields.

The Prime Minister encouraged young generations to explore opportunities from 'Deep Earth' to 'Deep Sea,' next-generation computing to genetic engineering.

Guidance for future generations is essential and the Prime Minister concluded by expressing his faith in scientists.

He believed that the blessings of the people would lead India to become a global leader in science and technology, making the dream of a developed India by 2047 a reality through the same spirit of innovation.

The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon has not only expanded India's capabilities in space exploration but has also inspired a new generation of scientists and innovators to dream big and reach for the stars.