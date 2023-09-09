India showcases Konark Wheel as PM Modi welcomes guests at G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed leaders and delegates at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan in New Delhi for the 18th G20 summit. As they arrived one by one, PM Modi greeted them, and the Konark Wheel from Odisha was showcased in the backdrop.

What is the Konark Wheel?

The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes has been adapted into India's national flag, embodying India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation, and architectural excellence.

It is located in the Sun Temple of Konark.

Interestingly, the spokes of the wheel form a sundial. The exact time of day can be calculated by looking at the shadow cast by the wheels.

What does the Konark Wheel signify?

The rotating motion of the Konark Wheel symbolises time, Kalachakra, as well as progress and continuous change. It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals and commitment to progress in society.

What's happening at the G20 summit?

At around 10:30 am, the first session of the G20 summit: "One Earth" will take place. One Earth will be one of the main topics of discussion during the session at the G20 leaders' summit. This session will focus on accelerating climate action through increased mitigation and strengthening the agenda of global net zero emission as soon as possible.

After the conclusion of the "One Earth" session, followed by lunch, another session of "One Family" would be conducted at 3 pm as a part of the summit. At around 7 pm, there will be a dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. Besides the foreign delegates, parliamentarians and ministers in the current Cabinet, the G20 summit dinner will be attended by some of the former senior leaders of the nation.

What is the theme of this year's G20 summit?

The theme of this year's G20 summit, which is taking place under India's presidency, is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth · One Family · One Future," - which is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life - human, animal, plant, and microorganisms - and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.



