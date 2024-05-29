Home / India News / India sizzles above 50-degree Celsius: A look at world temperatures trends

India sizzles above 50-degree Celsius: A look at world temperatures trends

Multiple cities in India recorded their highest maximum temperatures of the season on Tuesday, the weather body said, naming Rajasthan's Churu as the warmest district so far

Indian economy, Indian market, heatwave
The global average near-surface temperature in 2023 was at 1.45 degrees Celsius. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rajasthan’s Churu recorded 50.5 degrees Celsius temperature on Tuesday, the highest temperature of the season so far, marking the “unprecedented” severe heat wave conditions prevailing in north India.

Churu’s maximum temperature was 7.5 degrees above normal, however, this is not the warmest day the city has ever experienced. The highest temperature recorded in this district was 50.8 degrees Celsius on June 1, 2019.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


For context, India’s all-time highest temperature was recorded on May 19, 2016, when Phalodi in Rajasthan reached a sweltering 51 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that several Indian cities recorded the “highest maximum temperature” on May 28. Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Bhatinda (Punjab), Patiala (Punjab), Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), Mungeli (Chhattisgarh), Daltonganj (Jharkhand), Gaya (bihar) were some of these cities on the IMD’s list.

List of the hottest temperatures around the world:

1) Officially, the highest officially registered temperature was recorded in California’s Death Valley in the United States in 1913 at 56.7 degrees Celsius.

2) The WMO website shows that the hottest known temperature in Africa is 55 degrees Celsius recorded in Tunisia’s Kebili in 1931.

3) In Asia, the highest temperature record is held by Mitribah, Kuwait at 53.9 degrees Celsius in 2016. Pakistan’s Turbat follows close at 53.7 degrees Celsius in 2017.

4) In August 2021, the WMO confirmed a new record temperature for continental Europe of 48.8 degrees Celsius in Italy.

5) In South America, the record is held by Rivadavia, Argentina at 48.9 degrees Celsius. Detailed list.

Climate change worsening heat impact

Scientists caution that blistering temperatures threaten to shatter previous records. After 2023 marked the warmest year on record, concerns are mounting that this year’s intensifying heatwaves could surpass that milestone, pushing the planet dangerously close to the 1.5 degrees Celsius lower limit of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The increasing emissions of (carbon dioxide) and greenhouse gases coupled with a growing El Nino event is pushing the temperatures to new highs, scientists said. El Nino is a weather pattern which describes unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean.

The global average near-surface temperature in 2023 was at 1.45 degrees Celsius. Warning of the dire consequences of climate change, the World Meteorological Organisation’s (WMO) Secretary-General Celeste Saulo issued a ‘Red Alert’ to the world in January.

Paris agreement threshold

The 1.5 degrees threshold for global warming has serious implications, including ‘ice-less summers’ in the Arctic Ocean once per century, impact on six million people due to sea-level rise in coastal areas by the end of this century, grave threat to ecosystems such as insects, vital pollinators, unusual droughts, flooding around the world among others, according to the United Nations.

At present, the month of June 2023 holds the unpleasant title of being the hottest month ever on record.

Also Read

Delhi records hottest day of year so far as temperature touches 41.1 deg C

Here are the hottest cities in India right now. Is yours on the list?

Record-shattering heat: Summer of 2023 was earth's hottest in 2,000 years

IND vs ENG Tests 2024: Decoding England's relative success with Bazball

IMD issues heatwave alert, predicts record-breaking 2024 temperatures

East Delhi parking lot fire destroys 17 cars; 5 Chandi Chowk shops ablaze

Police arrests one more person in Dombivli chemical factory blast case

Goods train derails near Mumbai, affects operations, restoration work on

No link established yet to probe MLA Sunil Tingre, says Pune police

Universal Vulkaan to bring 30 Leonardo helicopters to India in next 3 years

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Climate ChangeBS Web ReportsHeatwave in IndiaHeatwavesUN Climate change reportParis Climate Change Agreement

First Published: May 29 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story