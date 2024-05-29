Heatwave persists in large parts of India, Churu sizzles at 50 degrees C

Heatwave conditions intensified in Rajasthan on Tuesday, with Churu recording the highest temperature of the season at 50.5 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature reached 46.6 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, 49.4 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, 49 degrees Celsius in Pilani (Jhunjhunu) and Phalodi, 48.3 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and 48.2 degrees Celsius in Kota, according to the Meteorological Centre here.

Amid the searing heat, 18 people, mostly homeless, were found dead at various places in Kota in the last four days but the district administration said the exact reasons behind the deaths will be clear only after the receipt of their postmortem report.

"There is no death by heat wave in the district so far and there is nothing related to heat wave in postmortem reports brought to my knowledge," Kota collector Ravindra Goswami told PTI on Tuesday.

He was asked if the deaths were related to the heat wave.

The official said he is continuously monitoring arrangements in the city to take stock of the situation.

"There were 14 bodies of unidentified persons, including those recovered last week in the mortuary of Kota MBS hospital.

"The autopsy was conducted on 10 of them till Monday evening. Six bodies, including, two recovered on Tuesday, have been placed in the mortuary, a sub-inspector at MBS police check post, Siyaram, said.

One body was handed over to the family members after postmortem, while another recovered from Anantpura area on Tuesday was placed in mortuary of New Medical College Hospital (NMCH).

Goswami said several steps have been taken to provide relief to the people.

Various organisations and forums have come forward for making arrangements for drinking water, coolers, tents and shade facilities at public places, he said.

The coaching institutes in Kota have also been directed not to conduct any kind of teaching and coaching activity between 12 pm and 3 pm.

They are also directed to ensure compliance with state-level heatwave advisory during teaching activities, officials said.

Superintendent, New Medical College Hospital (NMCH), Kota Dr RP Meena said 60 additional water campers and 10 jumbo coolers were placed in wards.

The maximum temperature in Churu was 50.5 degrees Celsius, 7.5 degrees above normal. According to the weather department, the highest temperature recorded in the district was 50.8 degrees Celsius on June 1, 2019.





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections: On Nitish Kumar's turf, CPI (ML) eyes an opening Pilani recorded its highest-ever temperature at 49 degrees Celsius. The previous record was 48.6 degrees Celsius on May 2, 1999.

The weather office said the entire desert state is in the grip of severe heat conditions with temperatures staying two to eight degrees Celsius above the season's normal.

It predicted that the day temperature would reduce by two to four degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours.



Sirsa touches almost 50 degrees, as Punjab, Haryana reel under prolonged heat wave



The blistering heatwave sweeping Haryana and Punjab for the last many days went notches up on Tuesday, with Sirsa recording a maximum temperature of 49.5 degrees Celsius - the hottest in the state and Bathinda sizzling at 47.2 degrees.

An intense heatwave also swept Nuh, which recorded a high of 49 degrees Celsius. Hisar recorded a high of 48.4 degrees, while Rohtak reeled under 48.1 degrees.

Faridabad sizzled at a high of 48.4 degrees, while Mahendragarh recorded a blistering 48.5 degrees Celsius.

Jhajjar, Ambala, and Karnal recorded 48.2 degrees, 44.8 degrees, and 44.6 degrees.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a high of 47.2 degrees Celsius, while the airport area of Bathinda sizzled at 49.3 degrees.

Pathankot and Amritsar recorded 46 degrees and 46.3 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 46.2 degrees, while Patiala's maximum settled at 46.6 degrees.

Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded maximum temperatures of 46 degrees and 44 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also braved extremely hot weather at a maximum of 45 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT forecast, severe heatwave is likely to continue in Punjab and Haryana over the next two days.



Jammu sees no respite from heatwave, max temp reaches 43.6 deg Celsius



Mercury continued its upward trend in Jammu on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at the season's highest 43.6 degrees Celsius, 4.5 notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature, however, was below normal at 23.6 degrees Celsius, said the Meteorological department.

The heatwave conditions will continue in Jammu for the next seven days, the met said.

The region has been reeling under an extreme heatwave for the past week, with temperatures consistently rising above 40 degrees Celsius since May 16.

Because of the heatwave, the administration has pressed into service water tankers to sprinkle water jets on the city roads.

"There will be no respite in heatwave or hot and dry weather conditions over plains of Jammu Division during next seven days," an advisory issued by the department said.

The advisory predicted a likely slight relief from May 30 to June 2 in most parts of the Kashmir division and some hilly areas of the Jammu division. Another spell of heatwave is expected to return from June 3 to 5, it said.

The department has also urged residents to take precautions such as carrying water outside and cover heads.

"People going to work should avoid being outdoors between 12 to 3 pm due to the high prevalence of harmful radiation. If necessary, they should carry water, cover their heads, and wear light-coloured clothing to mitigate the effects of the heatwave," MeT official S C Sharma said.

Sharma advised the elderly to remain indoors in cool environments and avoid exerting during the day.

The Board of School Education has also adjusted school timings to protect children from the extreme heat, ensuring they attend school during cooler hours, he added.

"Temperatures in Jammu typically range from 40 to 45 degrees Celsius between May 15 and June 15. However, they may rise even higher in the coming days," Sharma said.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar capital city settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius, 6.5 notches above the normal.

While Katra, the base camp for Mata Vaishnodevi shrine, recorded 39.4 degrees Celsius, Leh city recorded 20.8 degrees Celsius.

Power and water crises have hit several parts of Jammu city, prompting the administration to set up control rooms and nodal officers to address a chain of complaints pouring in from the public.

The city saw protests at various places against the power cuts and lack of water.