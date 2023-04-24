Home / India News / India to buy Russian, American missile systems worth Rs 200 mn for Navy

The Harpoon missile system acquisition is expected to cost around USD 80 million to the Indian Navy under a foreign military sales route

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 9:44 PM IST
New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): At a time when the US and Russia are pitted against each other over Ukraine, India plans to buy missile systems from both these countries worth around USD 200 million.

A proposal by the defence forces is at an advanced stage in the defence ministry as per which the Indian Navy has proposed to acquire over 20 Klub anti-ship cruise missiles from Russia and equipment for the American Harpoon anti-ship missile system, defence sources told ANI.

The Klub missile from Russia is equipped on both the surface warships and submarines of the Indian Navy and has been one of the importing weapon systems for it for a long time, they said.

The Harpoon missile system acquisition is expected to cost around USD 80 million to the Indian Navy under a foreign military sales route.

The US Congress has already approved the sale of the Harpoon Joint Common Test Set (JCTS) and related equipment to India.

The Indian Navy has already deployed the Harpoon missiles on its anti-submarine warfare aircraft and submarines.

India had requested to buy one Harpoon Joint Common Test Set (JCTS) which includes one Harpoon Intermediate Level maintenance station; spare and repair parts, support, and test equipment; publications and technical documentation; personnel training; US Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and programme support.

India has traditionally been using Russian weapon systems but has diversified its acquisitions in the last two decades with procurements taking place from the U.S. and France also in a big way.

