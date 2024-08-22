India to celebrate first National Space Day tomorrow; All you should know

India is set to celebrate its first National Space Day tomorrow, August 23, 2024. It was on this day last year that the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully accomplished the soft landing of Vikram Lander on the lunar surface.

This day marks India's historic achievement as it was the day when the country became only the fourth in the world to land a rover on the moon and the first to land near the southern polar region.

Having achieved a huge success in the moon mission, the Indian government officially declared August 23 as the National Space Day, commemorating India's growing prowess in space exploration.

Chandrayaan-3: A remarkable achievement

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a historic feat with the successful landing of Vikam Lander on the southern polar region of the moon on August 23, 2024. India became the first country in the world to land on the southern polar region of the moon and the fourth country to land on the moon.

The Vikram Lander accompanied by the Pragyaan Rover touched down on the lunar surface ushering in a significant achievement in India's space exploration efforts.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. To honour the historic achievement of Isro in the moon mission, PM Modi proclaimed August 23 as the National Space Mission.

The success of the mission reflects India's growing capabilities in space technology highlighting the importance of international collaboration in space exploration.

National Space Day Significance

The declaration of National Space Day celebrates India's technological advancements in space research and exploration. The success of Chandrayaan-3 not only established India as a key player in the global space sector but also symbolises Isro scientists and engineers' dedication and hard work.

This milestone reflects India's capability to achieve feats in space exploration with Chandrayaan-3 serving as an example of innovation, precision and perseverance. Moreover, National Space Day is established to inspire the coming generation of India to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), to contribute to India's future space missions.

What is the theme for India’s first National Space Day 2024?

The theme for India’s first National Space Day is ‘Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India's Space Saga’.

Chandrayaan 4 and 5 to Follow: Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, addressing a curtain raiser for the 1st National Space Day, said, "Chandrayaan 3 was a milestone, Chandrayaan 4 and 5 will follow." He said this while interacting with the media on the eve of National Space Day 2024 at the National Media Centre here.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology also highlights India's effort to rise as a world leader in the space sector saying, “Gayanyaan Mission is to send first Indian in Space in 2025.”

He also mentioned that the space sector received Rs 1000 crore investment soon after collaborating with the private partners.

"One of the cornerstone projects is the establishment of the Bhartiya Antariksh Station by 2035 and an Indian landing on the moon by 2045," Singh added while sharing India's future plans.

National Space Day 2024: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming?

The first National Space Mission 2024 will be live-streamed on multiple platforms. Isro will broadcast the event which includes discussion, panel talks with space scientists and education sessions to inspire students and space enthusiasts.

It is an occasion to celebrate India's remarkable achievements and an opportunity to witness India's space journey and future milestones. Interested people can watch the live streaming on Isro's official YouTube channel.

National Space Day 2024: Watch live streaming here

https://www.youtube.com/live/60QgJDgrXFg?feature=shared