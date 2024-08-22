Amit Shah speaks to Tripura CM, takes stock of flood situation, assures aid

In the telephonic conversation, the Home Minister also assured of all possible assistance from the Centre as and when required and informed that the Centre is rushing National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, apart from boats and helicopters to the state to assist the local government in relief and rescue operations. "Spoke with CM Tripura,@DrManikSaha2 Ji, and took stock of the flood situation in the state. The Centre is rushing teams of NDRF, apart from boats and helicopters, to the state to assist the local government in relief and rescue operations. Assured of all possible assistance from the Centre as and when required. The Modi government firmly stands with our sisters and brothers in Tripura during this hour of crisis," Shah posted on X. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

There are reports of some deaths after heavy rainfall in Tripura's capital city Agartala led to floods due to the overflowing Gomati River, with thousands of people being displaced. Over 30,000 people are displaced to relief camps.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Saha visited and inspected various flood-affected areas and relief camps in Agartala to ensure that flood victims receive all necessary facilities.

Saha on Thursday said that the administration is giving top priority to rescue and relief operations, adding that he is monitoring the situation amid heavy rainfall across various districts in Tripura over the past three days.

CM also informed that there are 321 relief camps operating in the state currently and that the state government is ensuring the flood, health and hygiene of the people stranded in the camps. He also informed that one NDRF team from Assam has already arrived and four teams from Arunachal Pradesh are to arrive soon. He stressed that the priority of the government is to rescue people stranded in unsafe places