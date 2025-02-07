Business Standard

PM Modi holds interaction with eminent personalities over WAVES summit

PM Modi holds interaction with eminent personalities over WAVES summit

The WAVES summit is being positioned by the government as India's global event for the entertainment sector to what Davos is for the economic sector

Modi, Narendra Modi

Top personalities from India and the world are a part of the Advisory board of the WAVES summit. | File Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with eminent personalities from various fields that included Amitabh Bachchan and Mukesh Ambani regarding the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) scheduled to be held later this year.

The WAVES summit is being positioned by the government as India's global event for the entertainment sector to what Davos is for the economic sector.

Top personalities from India and the world are a part of the Advisory board of the WAVES summit.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Just concluded an extensive meeting of the Advisory Board of WAVES, the global summit that brings together the world of entertainment, creativity and culture."  "The members of the Advisory Board are eminent individuals from different walks of life, who not only reiterated their support but also shared valuable inputs on how to further enhance our efforts to make India a global entertainment hub," he added.

 

Those who participated in the interaction include Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Rajnikanth, Aamir Khan, AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

