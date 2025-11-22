Home / India News / India to work with APDIM to reduce disaster risks across Asia-Pacific

India to work with APDIM to reduce disaster risks across Asia-Pacific

Nityanand Rai
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 12:28 PM IST
India has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening regional cooperation on disaster risk reduction, working closely with Asian and Pacific Centre for Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM) and regional partners to reduce disaster and climate risks across Asia-Pacific, a government statement said Saturday.

Addressing the 10th Session of the APDIM hosted by India, Minister of State for Home Affairs and Disaster Management Nityanand Rai said India would champion a broad capacity-building agenda during its chairmanship.

Rai, who led the Indian delegation, emphasised the country's commitment to regional disaster resilience and cooperation.

The outcomes of this meeting will guide APDIM's overall programme of work and also contribute to advancing the goals of the Sendai Framework and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the statement said.

The minister said that under India's chairmanship and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will champion a comprehensive capacity-building agenda, covering risk assessment, geospatial applications, impact-based forecasting, early warning dissemination and climate-resilient infrastructure planning.

"India reaffirmed its dedication to working closely with APDIM and regional partners to reduce disaster and climate risks across Asia-Pacific. The partnership with UN ESCAP, APDIM, and other multilateral forums is guided by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's 10-Point Agenda for Disaster Risk Reduction," the statement said.

It said the agenda emphasises investments at the local level, leveraging technology, fostering networks among universities and research centres, strengthening risk data and promoting regional cooperation.

The session concluded with a shared commitment to enhance regional collaboration and implement innovative strategies for disaster risk reduction in the Asia-Pacific region.

"During the deliberations, the specific agenda of Governing Council discussions was on previous year activities on APDIM; activities to be undertaken in 2026 and strategic work plan 20206-2030," it said.

The 10th session of the Governing Council was attended by delegation heads and representatives from member states, including Bangladesh, Iran, Maldives, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Turkey, along with observer representatives from Tajikistan.

Stephen Cooper, Director of Administration at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP); Letizia Rossano, Director of APDIM; Mostafa Mohanghegh, Senior Coordinator of APDIM; and other officials from the APDIM Secretariat, Iran, and observer organisations also attended the session.

Topics :Natural DisastersDisaster managementAsia-PacificUnited Nations

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

