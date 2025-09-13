India backs UN resolution on two-state solution for Palestine conflict

India on Friday voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution that endorsed the New York Declaration on peacefully resolving the Palestine issue and implementing a two-state solution, news agency PTI reported.

The resolution, introduced by France, was passed with overwhelming support — 142 nations voted in favour, 10 against, and 12 abstained. Those voting against included Israel, the United States, Argentina and Hungary.

ALSO READ: Israeli attack: PM Modi condemns violation of Qatar's sovereignty The declaration, originally circulated at a high-level conference in July at the UN headquarters and co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, called for urgent steps to end the conflict in Gaza and secure a lasting peace.

Key points of the New York Declaration The declaration urged world leaders to take collective action to achieve a just and lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It stressed: • A clear Israeli commitment to a sovereign and viable Palestinian state • An immediate halt to violence, settlement expansion, land grabs, and annexation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem • An end to settlers' violence and renunciation of annexation policies • Support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination It warned that without decisive steps toward a two-state solution and strong international guarantees, the conflict would only deepen and regional peace would remain out of reach.

“Gaza is an integral part of a Palestinian State and must be unified with the West Bank. There must be no occupation, siege, territorial reduction, or forced displacement,” the declaration added. Netanyahu rejects two-state solution A day before the UN resolution, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out the creation of a Palestinian state. Speaking at a signing ceremony for a major settlement project in the occupied West Bank, he said: "We are going to fulfill our promise that there will be no Palestinian state; this place belongs to us. We will safeguard our heritage, our land and our security... We are going to double the city’s population."

The project concerns the disputed 12-square-kilometre E1 tract of land near Jerusalem, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said would split the West Bank in two. Guterres warned the move poses an “existential threat” to the possibility of a contiguous Palestinian state. ALSO READ: EU Commission President seeks sanctions against Israel over war in Gaza All Israeli settlements in the West Bank, occupied since 1967, are considered illegal under international law. Israeli strikes in Doha On September 9, Israel carried out airstrikes in Doha, Qatar, targeting Hamas leaders. The move escalated tensions further and threatened ongoing ceasefire and hostage release talks.

Qatar, a close US ally that hosts thousands of American troops, condemned the strikes as a “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms”, according to an Associated Press report. Justifying the move, Netanyahu compared it to US actions after the 9/11 attacks: "What did America do in the wake of September 11? It promised to hunt down the terrorists who committed this heinous crime, wherever they may be. We did exactly what America did when it went after the al-Qaeda terrorists in Afghanistan, and after they went and killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan." Gaza evacuation order Earlier this week, Israel also ordered a full evacuation of Gaza City ahead of a planned offensive — the first such order in the current phase of fighting.